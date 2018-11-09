Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan urges nation to rise above as 'Shaheen' in Iqbal Day message

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan upon the occasion of Iqbal Day issued a video message on Friday urging the public of escaping the ideas confining them in light of the late poet’s philosophies.

In the video message unveiled on the premier’s official Twitter handle, he goes on to talk about Iqbal’s famed philosophy of ‘Shaheen’ saying: “Iqbal’s Shaheeh were those individuals who liberated themselves from fear, self-regard. They were the people who started thinking of the entire humanity and not just themselves.”

PM Khan goes on to speak of the imprisonment of thought saying it confines individuals of turning the impossible into possible and chains them down to their fears.

Furthermore, he continues, giving reference to one of the lauded poet’s most quoted verses ‘Sitaron say aagay jahaan aur bhi hain’, saying Iqbal stress on “finding the next destination and after reaching that, aiming for more.”

Concluding his message, PM Khan went on to say: “On the occasion of Iqbal Day, I want to give the message that nothing in front of us is impossible. This is the country that Allama Iqbal had envisioned. We have to turn it into the country that it should have been and for that to happen, we must establish one thing from our minds: That nothing is impossible” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Girl behind acid attack of mother, sister detained in Quetta

Girl behind acid attack of mother, sister detained in Quetta
Overseas Pakistanis remit $7.4 billion in first four months of FY19

Overseas Pakistanis remit $7.4 billion in first four months of FY19
Karachi zoo continues to echo of cries for help

Karachi zoo continues to echo of cries for help

Pakistan determined to protect holy sites of Saudi Arabia

Pakistan determined to protect holy sites of Saudi Arabia
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day