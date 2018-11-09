Imran Khan urges nation to rise above as 'Shaheen' in Iqbal Day message

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan upon the occasion of Iqbal Day issued a video message on Friday urging the public of escaping the ideas confining them in light of the late poet’s philosophies.



In the video message unveiled on the premier’s official Twitter handle, he goes on to talk about Iqbal’s famed philosophy of ‘Shaheen’ saying: “Iqbal’s Shaheeh were those individuals who liberated themselves from fear, self-regard. They were the people who started thinking of the entire humanity and not just themselves.”

PM Khan goes on to speak of the imprisonment of thought saying it confines individuals of turning the impossible into possible and chains them down to their fears.

Furthermore, he continues, giving reference to one of the lauded poet’s most quoted verses ‘Sitaron say aagay jahaan aur bhi hain’, saying Iqbal stress on “finding the next destination and after reaching that, aiming for more.”

Concluding his message, PM Khan went on to say: “On the occasion of Iqbal Day, I want to give the message that nothing in front of us is impossible. This is the country that Allama Iqbal had envisioned. We have to turn it into the country that it should have been and for that to happen, we must establish one thing from our minds: That nothing is impossible”