Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan determined to protect holy sites of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is determined to protect the holy sites of Saudi Arabia, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal has said.

Briefing the Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Policy, the Spokesman said, "There is no shift in policy towards Riyadh, Pakistan is determined to protect the sacred places in Saudi Arabia."

Pakistani parliament decided to maintain neutrality in Yemen conflict and adopted a resolution in this regard, he said and that although we face severe hardships but despite it Islamabad is following that policy.

Despite US sanctions on Iran, Pakistan will continue trade ties with Tehran, adding that we will not get affected by such sanctions as the restrictions are on the trade of petroleum products and Islamabad is not dealing with those products.

He continues to say, "Pakistan won't deteriorate our ties with Tehran on the wishes of any other country."

Commenting of relations with Beijing, Dr. Faisal stated that Pakistan wants to develop better relations with China as compared to US.

Talking about the relations with India, he said that PM Imran Khan had written to Indian counterpart for dialogues, at first they (India) agreed but later called off.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis remit $7.4 billion in first four months of FY19

Overseas Pakistanis remit $7.4 billion in first four months of FY19
PM Imran chairs meeting of Task Force on polio eradication

PM Imran chairs meeting of Task Force on polio eradication
Rs 60 million worth of fake currency notes seized in Peshawar

Rs 60 million worth of fake currency notes seized in Peshawar

PIA commemorates Iqbal Day with grandson in Lahore

PIA commemorates Iqbal Day with grandson in Lahore
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day