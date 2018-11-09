Pakistan determined to protect holy sites of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is determined to protect the holy sites of Saudi Arabia, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal has said.



Briefing the Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Policy, the Spokesman said, "There is no shift in policy towards Riyadh, Pakistan is determined to protect the sacred places in Saudi Arabia."

Pakistani parliament decided to maintain neutrality in Yemen conflict and adopted a resolution in this regard, he said and that although we face severe hardships but despite it Islamabad is following that policy.

Despite US sanctions on Iran, Pakistan will continue trade ties with Tehran, adding that we will not get affected by such sanctions as the restrictions are on the trade of petroleum products and Islamabad is not dealing with those products.

He continues to say, "Pakistan won't deteriorate our ties with Tehran on the wishes of any other country."

Commenting of relations with Beijing, Dr. Faisal stated that Pakistan wants to develop better relations with China as compared to US.

Talking about the relations with India, he said that PM Imran Khan had written to Indian counterpart for dialogues, at first they (India) agreed but later called off.