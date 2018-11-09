Fri November 09, 2018
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Yemen officially offered mediation

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

The minefield that is human rights

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Rs 60 million worth of fake currency notes seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three members of an alleged gang were taken into custody by police on Friday for printing counterfeit Pakistani currency notes.

Police had detained the suspects amidst a bust at a Peshawar go-down where Rs60 million worth of fake currency notes were recovered as well.

It was revealed further by a spokesperson of the Peshawar police that the fake currency were in denominations of Rs5,000, Rs1,000 and Rs500.

Moreover, reports have also revealed that the police is presently underway to nab the remaining members of the gang as well.

