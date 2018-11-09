Rs 60 million worth of fake currency notes seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three members of an alleged gang were taken into custody by police on Friday for printing counterfeit Pakistani currency notes.

Police had detained the suspects amidst a bust at a Peshawar go-down where Rs60 million worth of fake currency notes were recovered as well.

It was revealed further by a spokesperson of the Peshawar police that the fake currency were in denominations of Rs5,000, Rs1,000 and Rs500.

Moreover, reports have also revealed that the police is presently underway to nab the remaining members of the gang as well.