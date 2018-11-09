PIA commemorates Iqbal Day with grandson in Lahore

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) upon the occasion of Iqbal Day, commemorated the national poet in a cake-cutting ceremony on Friday in the company of his grandson.



The national flag carrier had publicized on Twitter the images of the event held at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport where the poet was paid accolades on his 141st birth anniversary in the presence of his grandson Waleed Iqbal.

The occasion was also graced by multiple dignitaries including veteran actor Samina Peerzada to honor Iqbal’s services to the Muslims living in the subcontinent.

"PIA pays homage to the Poet of the Nation - Allama Iqbal. A celebration was held at the Lahore Airport along a cake cutting ceremony by his grandson Waleed Iqbal & famous actress Samina Peerzada. Flowers were presented to the chief guests by Station Manager Lahore - Tariq Majeed," read the tweet.

All around the country, numerous events are being held to celebrate Iqbal’s birth anniversary who was born on November 9th 1877 and had played a crucial role in the success of Pakistan Movement.