Fri November 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Haseeb Athar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

ISLAMABAD: Haseeb Athar was sworn in as the Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Haseeb Athar as Chairman FPSC.

Senior officers and members of FPSC were also present on the occasion.

The President congratulated Mr. Haseeb Athar on his appointment as FPSC Chairman and hoped that he will discharge his responsibilities in an efficient manner.

