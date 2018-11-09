Hamza Shahbaz appears before NAB

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamaza Shahbaz on Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which had summoned him and his brother Salman Shahbaz in connection with an inquiry into assets beyond means.

Salman Shahbaz, who is currently staying in London, skipped the inquiry.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that Hamza Shahbaz remained in the NAB office for over two hours where he was interrogatory three Deputy Directors of Intelligence, Prosecution and Investigation wings of the anti-graft body.

Hamza Shahbaz has acquired a protective bail to avoid arrest while his father and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif is under custody in connection with Ashiana Housing case.