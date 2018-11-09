PAF aircraft catches fire during emergency landing at Nur Khan airbase

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A PAF C-130 aircraft caught fire during emergency landing at the Nur Khan airbase, the spokesperson said Friday.
The fire of the aircraft has been extinguished and all the crew members on board are safe. The plane was on a routine training.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by AHQ to ascertain the cause of accident, the spokesperson added.
