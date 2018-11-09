Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights
‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC to hear TLP Faizabad sit-in suo motu case on Nov 16

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Supreme Court will hear the suo motu case of Tehreek-e-Labbaik's sit-in at Faizabad last year, according to Geo News on Friday.

The matter has been fixed for hearing on November 16 before the bench that would consist of Qazi Justice Faiz Esa and Justice Musheer Alam.

Geo News reported that the apex court has also sought record of TLP's registration as a political party from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The court has also issued notices to Interior Secretary, Defence Secretary, Islamabad Police IG and The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Policy for Overseas Pakistanis to be introduced before completion of 100 days: Murad Saeed

Policy for Overseas Pakistanis to be introduced before completion of 100 days: Murad Saeed
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
President Alvi stresses the need for understanding message of Allama Iqbal

President Alvi stresses the need for understanding message of Allama Iqbal

Change of guards ceremony held at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal

Change of guards ceremony held at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day
Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes

Sarkar row: Makers of new box-office hit agree to drop controversial scenes