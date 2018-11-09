SC to hear TLP Faizabad sit-in suo motu case on Nov 16

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Supreme Court will hear the suo motu case of Tehreek-e-Labbaik's sit-in at Faizabad last year, according to Geo News on Friday.
The matter has been fixed for hearing on November 16 before the bench that would consist of Qazi Justice Faiz Esa and Justice Musheer Alam.
Geo News reported that the apex court has also sought record of TLP's registration as a political party from the Election Commission of Pakistan.
The court has also issued notices to Interior Secretary, Defence Secretary, Islamabad Police IG and The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).
