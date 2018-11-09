PM Imran stresses need to comprehend Iqbal's philosophy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan can achieve a dignified place among the comity of nations by perceiving the concept of "Shaheen" and philosophy of "Khudi" enunciated in the works of the Poet of the East, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the Iqbal Day, being observed across the country today (Friday).

Imran Khan added, "adopting Iqbal’s vision is the need of the hour to brighten the world through our deeds and introduce Pakistan as a developed and Islamic welfare state."

Highlighting the significant role of the thinker of the Pakistan, PM said Iqbal guided Muslims of the Indian Sub-Continent at a time when they had lost their destination in the darkness of slavery. "Iqbal’s thoughts illuminated a candle of hope to identify the destination."

Eulogizing his brilliance, Khan said the creation of Pakistan was the realisation of Iqbal’s dream and his poetry was read and taught in the entire world.

“He [Iqbal] always advised the Muslims to remain united and be practical. It was farsightedness of the Poet of the East that he predicted problems of today’s world decades ago.”

The prime minister said that Iqbal’s approach on sectarianism, ideological extremism and creation of new communal groups was a guiding light for the nation, adding that it was need of the hour to understand not only his philosophy but also apply it to make Pakistan the state Iqbal envisioned.