Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI govt determined to bring back Aafia from US jail: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that  government was determined to bring back Aafia Siddiqui from  the United States.

Talking to news channel, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the directives to Foreign Office to talk to American authorities for the release of Aafia Siddiqui.

Earlier on the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi  assured that legal aid would be provided to Pakistani neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui under US lock-down since the past decade.

Addressing the media in Multan the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader revealed that he would be holding a meeting with the detained Pakistani citizen’s sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui in the coming week.

"Whatever assistance could be provided to her while remaining within the ambit of law, it is my duty and I will do that," Qureshi added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

500,000 people killed in Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan due to US 'war on terror': study

500,000 people killed in Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan due to US 'war on terror': study
Asad Umar says increase in exports only way to avoid external debt

Asad Umar says increase in exports only way to avoid external debt
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
PM Imran briefs cabinet about China visit, agreements and MoUs signed

PM Imran briefs cabinet about China visit, agreements and MoUs signed
Load More load more

Spotlight

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment
Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment

Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment
Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary

Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary
Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report