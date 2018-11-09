PTI govt determined to bring back Aafia from US jail: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that government was determined to bring back Aafia Siddiqui from the United States.

Talking to news channel, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the directives to Foreign Office to talk to American authorities for the release of Aafia Siddiqui.



Earlier on the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured that legal aid would be provided to Pakistani neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui under US lock-down since the past decade.

Addressing the media in Multan the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader revealed that he would be holding a meeting with the detained Pakistani citizen’s sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui in the coming week.

"Whatever assistance could be provided to her while remaining within the ambit of law, it is my duty and I will do that," Qureshi added.