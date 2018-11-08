PM Imran briefs cabinet about China visit, agreements and MoUs signed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s China visit was highly successful as several agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between the two countries.



Briefing the media persons about the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said that following this visit Pakistan would be able to handle balance of payments issue.

He said PM Imran Khan had taken the Federal Cabinet into confidence regarding his maiden official visit to China.

The prime minister briefed the cabinet members about his visit to China and the agreements and memorandum of understandings signed between the two countries.

Giving details of the decisions of the cabinet, Fawad said that the cabinet approved revamping of the Evacuees Trust Property Board to improve its functioning and better utilization of its properties.

He said that Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera had been appointed Secretary Investment Board, while the cabinet sanctioned issuance of license of Liberty Airlines.

The minister said that new board of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan would be constituted.

Fawad Hussain said that the cabinet decided that a committee comprising experts would be constituted to formulate policy on taxation to fulfill the longstanding demand of the business community.

He said that the cabinet approved appointment of Riaz Memon as new chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

The cabinet also approved treaties pertaining to the exchange of prisoners with England, he said.

Replying to media questions, he said that the opposition wanted that the government should not pursue corruption cases against its leaders, but no such concession would be given to them.

He said it was unfortunate that in the past, government and opposition had collusion and they looted and plundered the country turn by turn.

On the issue of appointment of Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), he said that the deadlock still persists as the PML-N demand to appoint Shehbaz Sharif its head to hold audit of the tenure of his brother Nawaz Sharif was illogical.

He said that the PTI had the stance that for audit of the projects of Nawaz tenure, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member should be made Chairman, and for projects of PTI Shehbaz Sharif could be named as its head.

Information Minister said headlines by a section of media about so-called departure of Aasia Bibi to a foreign country was worst example of irresponsible journalism.

The Minister said a review petition was pending in the Supreme Court in Aasia Bibi case and the apex court is the competent authority to take a decision on this legal and constitutional matter.

About change in National Accountability laws, he said a task force was working under Law Minister Farough Naseem and it would soon present its proposals.