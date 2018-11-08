Thu November 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary

The legacy of Pakistani Marxist poet Jaun Elia’s remains eminent as social media marked his sixteenth death anniversary, flooded with signature quotes and poetry.

On this occasion, fans took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the Urdu poetry legend by reminiscing his literary contributions in bits and pieces.

Jaun was born on December 14, 1931 in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Jaun Elia wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was just 8. He could speak Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit and Hebrew.

During his youth, Pakistan was declared an independent state.

He migrated to Pakistan in 1957, and lived in Karachi afterwards, where he was acclaimed in the local literary circle.

His first collection of poetry, Shayad, was published at the age of 60. His second poetic collection, Ya’ani, was published in 2003. His companion, Khalid Ansari, further published his three consecutive collections, Gumaan, in 2004, Lekin in 2006 and Goya in 2008, after Joan’s demise in 2002.

His contribution to the Urdu language and literature includes translation of various Mautazalite treatises, a book on 12th century Fatimid Revolutionary, Hassan Bin Sabbah and also various texts about the Ismaili sect in Islam.

His prose and other translation of major Ismaili philosophical works can be found at Ismaili Tariqah Board libraries in Karachi.

Jaun Elia died after a protracted illness on Nov 8, 2002 in Karachi.


