Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) on November 21

KARACHI: The crescent of Rabi-ul-Awaal has not been sighted in Pakistan today, therefore, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday November 21.



This was announced by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman here on Thursday.

Mufti Munib chair the meeting of the Ruet -e-Hilal Committee for moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Awal 1440 Hijri on Thursday (today).

The meeting of the crescent sighting body took place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

The central body takes its decision based on evidence which it receives from people and zonal committees across the committee.