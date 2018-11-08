FM Qureshi avows provision of legal aid to Dr Aafia Siddiqui

MULTAN/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday assured that legal aid would be provided to Pakistani neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui under US lock-down since the past decade.

Addressing the media in Multan the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader revealed that he would be holding a meeting with the detained Pakistani citizen’s sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui in the coming week.

"Whatever assistance could be provided to her while remaining within the ambit of law, it is my duty and I will do that," he added.

Moreover, he also avowed that the difficulties of the mother-of-three in US’ custody will be tried to put at ease by the government.

Meanwhile, it was revealed by Dr Mohammad Faisal, a spokesperson of the Foreign Office of Pakistan that there has been development in the case of Siddiqui’s case, the details of which will remain out of the public eye for now.

He further said that the decision of the incarcerated citizen’s release has not yet been taken.

"We have spoken to the US about Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s issue. However, no decision has been taken regarding her release as yet," he stated.

"Since a decision has not been taken regarding her release, we cannot say when she will be freed," he added.