Federal ministers banned from getting treatment abroad on state expense

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday barred federal ministers from going abroad for medical treatment on state expense.

During a federal cabinet session that the premier was heading today, the issue among others was taken into discourse, revealed sources.

The ban placed on medical treatment of federal ministers would be stretched and to senior officials, advisers and federal secretaries as well.

A notification was soon issued subsequent to the directives conveyed by PM Khan.

Moreover, sources informed that during the cabinet meeting the prime minister also took the members into confidence of his visit to China, briefing them of the agreements the memorandum of understandings that were signed.

During the course of the meeting, a 21-point agenda was also approved by the cabinet members who also appraised the execution of decisions made in past meetings.

Furthermore, a summary, authorizing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of issuing a tax directory, was also approved by the premier.

It was also revealed that a separate tax directory for members of the parliament will be published by the FBR.