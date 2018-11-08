Malala Yousafzai proud of her father's biography

LONDON: Malala Yousafzai has showed support to her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai on his biography ‘Let Her Fly’ getting published on Thursday.



The youngest Nobel laureate wrote a loving message on her Twitter handle supporting her father as biography ‘Let Her Fly’ got published.

She wrote, “Always proud of my father @ZiauddinY, but today I’m especially so. His new book “Let Her Fly” is available now,”

The book is about the journey of Ziauddin Yousafzai fighting for equality, first for his daughter and then for all girls in the world.

Ziauddin Yousafzai also tweeted, “Let Her Fly is out today. I wrote this book to show how change can begin with you and your family. I hope readers will enjoy it and can learn from my journey.”



