November 8, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Athar Minallah’s appointment as IHC top judge gets parliamentary approval

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges (PCAJ) on Thursday apporved the appointment of Justice Athar Minallah as the new chief justice of Islamabad High Court.

Justice Minallah replaces Justice Muhammad Anwar Kasi who is set to retire on November 27. 

The approval came as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan chaired a meeting of the committee today.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Farooq H Naek and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Rana Sanaullah and Javed Abbasi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Naumar Wazir and Balochistan Awami Party's Sarfaraz Bugti attended the meeting.

On November 1, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (SJC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had recommended Justice Minallah's appointment as the new top judge of Islamabad.

