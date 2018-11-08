How to get residence in PM's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?

ISLAMABAD: The aspirants who want to get their own house in Prime Minister Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will have to pay in advance 20 percent of the total cost, PTI senior leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said.



Besides 20 percent advance of the total cost, the applicants must not have his/her own house and they could be able to pay the rest of the installments, the PTI leader said.

The low-cost new Pakistan housing scheme would be the first residential scheme where low-income people and government employees would have all basic facilities, he added.

It would be the best housing schemes in the country, Senior leader of PTI Firdous Shamim Naqvi said Thursday assured.

In an interview with private news channel, he said transparency and merit would be ensured in Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan housing scheme.

The project of low-cost housing schemes of the government would materialize the dream of homeless and low-income people of having a house of their own and these schemes would also be completed in a transparent manner like other development projects.

He said national resources on large scale were plundered in the name of development projects in the past and development projects became icons of corruption while the present government put an end to malpractices and transformed these schemes into public welfare projects in real sense.

Housing schemes would be developed on public-private partnership basis in which banks would participate through appropriate collaboration with the private sector developers.

Such partnerships would be secured on competitive basis through a transparent selection process, he added.

The authorities concerned had promised that each housing project would include hospitals, industrial areas, schools, colleges and universities, public transport and all related state-of-the-art welfare features, he mentioned.

He further explained government lands would be chosen from all over the country for the venue of housing schemes.

He said areas, where low-costing houses could be built, would also be identified, adding, the private sector had been made part of the housing project to give recommendations on completing the project in five years.

"The present government's commitment made by the prime minister with people would be fulfilled," he highlighted.

Firdous Shamim said a large number of people wanted to have their own house and for that reason, they had shown great interest in this housing scheme by submitting their forms through NADRA offices.

The scheme would also be extended in more cities of the country to fulfill housing needs of the poor segments of the society, he added.