Sindh govt declares Iqbal Day as holiday for educational institutions

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared holiday for educational institutions on account of Allam Muhammad Iqbal's birth anniversary on November 9.

The federal government, however, has not announced public holiday on Iqbal Day.

On November 6, The government and Opposition members in the National Assembly opposed a resolution to declare November 9 as public holiday.

The resolution for declaration of November 9 as official holiday was moved by the PML-N parliamentarian Dr. Nisar Ahmad Cheema.

However, the resolution was immediately opposed by senior colleague of the mover Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal and he was also seconded by the Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

Ahsan Iqbal said that declaring November 9 as official holiday would be negation of philosophy of ‘Khudi’ and hard work.

The PML-N leader pointed out that Iqbal Day is observed in educational institutions where students learn from poetry and philosophy of Allama Iqbal and they would be deprived of such activity if November 9 is declared as public holiday

