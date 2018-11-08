Pak army sepoy martyred by Indian troops in 'unprovoked firing': ISPR

Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom following an unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC), media-wing of military, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

According to the statement released by ISPR, Sepoy Zaheer was martyred in Thub Sector of the LoC due to unprovoked firing by the Indian army.

Zaheer Ahmed hailed from Sultan Pur village, Tehsil and District Bhimber, and has left behind his wife.

Pakistan Army troops “retaliated effectively and engaged the enemy’s posts that were involved in the unprovoked fire,” added ISPR.

According to the director general of the Disaster Management Authority, Zaheeruddin Qureshi, unprovoked firing at the LoC has claimed 832 lives, left 3,000 injured and damaged 3,300 houses in the first half of 2017.