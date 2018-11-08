Rabi-ul-Awal: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for moon sighting

KARACHI: Mufti Muneebur Rehman will chair a meeting of the Central Ruet -e-Hilal Committee for moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Awal 1440 Hijri on Thursday (today).

The meeting of the crescent sighting body will take place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

The central body takes its decision based on evidence which it receives from people and zonal committees across the committee.