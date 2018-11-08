Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rabi-ul-Awal: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for moon sighting

KARACHI: Mufti Muneebur Rehman will  chair a meeting of the Central Ruet -e-Hilal Committee for moon sighting of   Rabi-ul-Awal 1440 Hijri on Thursday (today).

The meeting of the crescent sighting body will take place   at the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

The central body  takes its decision based on evidence  which it receives from people and zonal committees  across the committee. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Begging in Beijing? Pakistan sacks state TV chief after broadcast gaffe

Begging in Beijing? Pakistan sacks state TV chief after broadcast gaffe
Minister deplores 'fake news' of Asia Bibi leaving Pakistan

Minister deplores 'fake news' of Asia Bibi leaving Pakistan

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
Load More load more

Spotlight

Virat Kohli trolled over controversial remarks

Virat Kohli trolled over controversial remarks
Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Imran Abbas reportedly contacted by Bollywood director for upcoming film

Imran Abbas reportedly contacted by Bollywood director for upcoming film

Photos & Videos

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik