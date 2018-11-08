Hundreds of people bought ticket for Karachi 'Dirty Nights' party: SP Sohai Aziz

KARACHI: Clifton Superintendent of Police (SP) Suhaee Aziz on Thursday said her department have taken into custody man for using social media to arrange an "immoral party" in the city.



Aziz was invited at Geo Pakistan morning show to discuss the case which recently made headlines in the media.



Emboldened by the previous dance parties arranged in the past, Arsalan went on to invite people to an immoral party against Rs25,000 fee, she said.

Thousands of people were interested in the event while 800 people had paid the fee, according to the SP.

She said while the police do not intend to encourage moral policing, it won't tolerate such activities and move against elements indulging in immoral activities and selling drugs .

Asked what exactly does she mean by moral policing, she explained that the police is not allowed to harass couples by seeking marriage certificates when they go for outing .

She said the police also cannot enter a property unless a complaint is filed and warrant is received.

Sohai Aziz said the citizens can lodge their complaints by dialing 15 if they find themselves caught in such a situation.

When Abdullah Sultan, co-host of the morning show, drew her attention towards the problems people face while contacting the police on 15, the female officer gave a shocking answer that as many as 10000 calls are received on helpline on daily basis of which 9000 are prank calls.

She, however, said the authorities have come out with a solution to discourage the pranksters.

She said anyone making a prank call will have to pay a heavy fine as well as losing their outgoing phone service.

Earlier this month, police acted against Arsalan when he used Facebook page "Dirty Nights" to invite users to attend a party for indulging in lewd acts .