Thu November 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Eight killed, 28 injured as bus collides with truck near Dadu

DADU: Eight people including a woman were killed and 28 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Indus Highway in Dadu District in Sindh, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place when the bus travelling to Karachi from Larkana hit a the truck from behind near Makhdoom Bilawal area of the district.

Six children and four women were among the injured who were being treated at Civil Hospital Dadu. 

Four of the injured were in critical condition, the TV channel reported.

One of the critically injured passenger was shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

The police said the truck driver was  taken into custody. 

