Daily Horoscope For Thursday, November 8, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day at work. Co-workers and anyone else you work with will be surprisingly cooperative. It’s a good day to discuss strategies for the future.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a romantic, flirtatious day! Enjoy social outings, sports events, the arts and playful activities with children. This is a good day for financial speculation.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You feel happy and content today. You will enjoy time alone at home or entertaining others at home – either suits you perfectly.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

All group activities will be joyful and friendly today. Enjoy interactions with neighbors, daily contacts and siblings. In meetings, people will follow your lead.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. All financial negotiations should go well. Push for what-ever you want at work, because you just might get it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the Moon is in your sign, making a lovely aspect to lucky Jupiter. This is why you have a strong feeling of well-being as well as good wishes for others.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel quietly content today. A sense of security is what soothes your soul, and this is a good thing.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be very successful in dealing with groups today. Conversations with female companions will be warm and friendly. This is a good day to think about how to achieve your goals and dreams for the future.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will be briefly noticed by others today, especially bosses and VIPs. People see you as a leader and someone who can rally the troops and inspire others to action.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel anywhere today if you can, because you’re eager to learn something new. You also want to have a little adventure. Avoid boring situations, for sure!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to discuss shared property, inheritances, insurance matters and anything you own jointly with others. You likely will come out ahead in these discussions.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly today. People are supportive. Join forces with others, because this is not the day to go it alone.