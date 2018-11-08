Wed November 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament


MULTAN: Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was acquitted last week by Supreme Court in blasphemy case, has been freed from jail and invited to Brussels  by the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

As per report, the jail authorities had received documents pertaining to her release earlier in the day after which she was freed. No responsible official concerned was available for comment on this information.

While some foreign media outlets claimed that she has flown abroad with her family and was accompanied by the Dutch ambassador.

Foreign news outlets, citing her lawyer Saif-ul-Muluk, have said: "She has been freed. And is on a plane but nobody knows where she will land."

However, the  President of the European Parliament invited the family of the Christian woman to Brussels. 



"Pakistan must respect human rights and guarantee the safety of Asia Bibi’s family," the President of the European Parliament (EP) said in a letter sent to the husband of the Christian woman.


Italy and several other countries have also offered her asylum, after her husband Ashiq Masih sent desperate appeals to leaders of countries including the UK, US and Canada.



