Fehmida Mirza represents Asia at CPA meeting in London

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza is representing Asia at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.



Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee meeting commenced in London, UK with speakers and members of parliament from CPA's nine regions including Africa, Asia, Australia, British Islands and Mediterranean, Canada, Caribean, India, Pacific and South-East Asia.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is an international community of around 180 Commonwealth parliaments and legislature working together to deepen the Commonwealth commitment to the highest standard of democratic governance and to identify benchmarks of good governance and human rights.