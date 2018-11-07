Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI: JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has announced Namoos-e-Risalat Million March under the banner of religious alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in Karachi on Thursday November 8.



In his video message shared on social media, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazl said, "Following consultation with all the parties Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will stage a Million March in Karachi for the sanctity of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on November 8, Thursday."

Fazl criticised the incumbent government and also stressed for national unity at all levels.

The video caption shared on Shah Owais Noorani official Twitter handle says the Namoos-e-Risalat Million March will be held after Namaz-e-Zuhr.