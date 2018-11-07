Wed November 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Funeral prayers of martyred Capt Zarghaam offered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The funeral prayers of Captain Zarghaam, who embraced shahadat today in Mohmand was held at Peshawar Cantt.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Corps Commander, IGFC KP, Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Provincial Ministers and number of other civil military officials attended the funeral prayer.

Jasd-e-Khaki (dead body) of Shaheed Zarghaam was dispatched to his ancestral towns for burial with full military honour.

Captain Zargham was martyred and another soldier was critically injured while neutralizing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mohmand District, according to military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday.

The 25-year old Captain Zarghaam was unmarried and belonged to Sargodha in Punjab.

The official injured in the explosion was identified as Sepoy Rehan.

