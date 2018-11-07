Privatization case: Supreme Court summons details of vacancies at PIA

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned recruitment details from national airline authorities during hearing of privatization case.



The PIA earlier submitted an application regarding the critical shortage of skill-set and asked for the permission to recruit more people in order to fill up vacant posts.

Justice Azmat Saeed said in his remarks that PIA already had many employees and why the airline needs more people to recruit.

The Supreme Court already had put a ban on new recruitment in PIA on March 31.

The Supreme Court judge ordered PIA to submit the list of vacancies in the company to the court. “If PIA doesn’t fix itself, then the anger has to be vented out on someone”, Justice Saeed further gave remarks. The judges remarked the audit report as a “postmortem” of PIA’s performance while expressing their indignation over the poor state of affairs of the airline company.

Last month, the Board of the Privatization Commission suggested to delay the sale of PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills as they conducted a review of the program and decided to add more companies to be privatized on the list.

The board decided to recover the dues of Rs 3.9 billion from the buyers of those state-owned companies which were privatized in 1990s.