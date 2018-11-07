Wed November 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Rescue 1122 officials win hearts by recovering minor from borehole

A video of Punjab's 1122 Rescue officials is doing the rounds on social media in which they are seen recovering a child trapped in a 10 inch diameter borehole.

There are  little details available about  the incident, but it was evident from the video of Rescue operation the officials won hearts of the locals in Sahiwal by rescuing the minor.

Some social media users said the incident took place in Sahiwal when a child fell into a the hole  which was drilled in order to extract underground water.

It took the Rescue officials one hour  to pull out the child alive with the help of  their equipment.

AS  the child emerges from the borehole alive, the crowd starts chanting  slogans of Allah  Akbar.   

