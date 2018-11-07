PM Imran asks Punjab to prepare package for compensation of damages in TLP protests

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the Punjab government to prepare a compensation package for all those whose property was damaged or destroyed during the violent protests by the workers and supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan.

The Prime Minister, who was in China on a four-day official visit, had expressed his displeasure over the rioting by mobsters in many parts of the country, following the announcement of verdict by the Supreme Court in Asia Bibi case.

He took a serious view of the losses, caused by the rioters and incidents of burning and looting of motorbikes, vehicles and property, videos of which went viral on the social media, causing a strong uproar and condemnation by all segments of society.

Imran Khan, earlier in an address to the nation, had categorically stated that the Constitution and laws in the country were in conformity with the Holy Qura''an and the Sunnah and no court of law can transgress it.

He had asked the protesters to disperse peacefully, and warned not to challenge the writ of the State.

The Ministry of Interior has launched a nation-wide crackdown across the country in which thousands of cases have been registered, besides arresting the accused.