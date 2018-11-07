Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is suffering from recurrent insomnia due to which she has been unable to enjoy a sound sleep at night.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Jemima opened up about how suffering from insomnia has led her to become majorly sleep-deprived:

“I wish I could get into bed and go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people. Instead of closing my eyes and every worrying thought swirling round my head like rubbish in a hurricane. Anyone else out there have raging bloody insomnia night after night?” she wrote.

Since her tweet, many on the microblogging website, including Senator Sherry Rehman, have come forward offering help advising Jemima on how to tackle her disrupted sleep cycle.



