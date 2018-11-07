Wed November 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain was martyred and another soldier was critically injured while neutralizing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mohmand District, according to military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday.

The 25-year old Captain Zarghaam was unmarried and belonged to Sargodha in Punjab.

The official injured in the explosion was identified as Sepoy Rehan.

"Another son of soil laid his life while performing duty. Capt Zarghaam Fareed embraced martyrdom while neutralising an IED detected at Mohmad Gat in Mohmand Distt. "Wrote Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.


