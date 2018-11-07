Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicted TV anchor and PTI lawmaker Amir Liaquat Hussain in contempt of court case.

Hussain pleaded not guilty as charges were read out to him. He was accused of defying Supreme Court orders March,6, 2017 .

According to Geo TV, the indictment was carried out under article 204 (3) of the constitution.

When Hussain sought unconditional apology, Justice Ejazul Ahsan said the time for apology has passed.

The anchor then said he leaves himself on the mercy of the court.

According to court, the anchor committed the contempt of court during a TV show on a private television channel.

The court said Amir Liaquat's behavior was also inappropriate.



