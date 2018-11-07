PM Imran Khan wishes a happy Diwali to Hindus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended wishes to Hindu community celebrating Diwali festival.

The premier used his Twitter account to wish a happy Diwali to Hindu citizens of Pakistan.

Diwali is Hindu festival of lights and the most popular festival of Hindusim.

During the celebration, temples, homes, shops and office buildings are brightly illuminated.





