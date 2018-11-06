Asad Umar says China agreed to extend economic relief package to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has categorically stated that Pakistan's balance of payment had crisis resolved.



Briefing the media about PM Imran Khan's visit to Beijing along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Finance Minister said, "China has agreed in principle to extend an economic relief package to Pakistan."

He said the Secretary Finance and the Governor State Bank of Pakistan will be meeting the Chinese officials on Friday to discuss the modalities of the package, Radio Pakistan reported.

The financial assistance provided by Saudi Arabia and the one to be given by China as well as the budgetary measures has helped Pakistan address the immediate balance of payment crisis, Asad Umar said.



Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said the depth of Pak-China relations should not be seen only in the context of financial package.

He said China has always helped Pakistan in difficult times and most recently it extended help in the month of July.

PM Imran Khan visited China from November 1 to 5 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.



