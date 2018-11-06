PM Imran briefs NSC on China visit, reviews security situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired meeting of National Security Committee to review security situation of the country.



The NSC meeting held at at Prime Minister’s Office Islamabad and was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Ch. Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed security situation of the country.



PM Imran Khan also apprised the participants about his recent visit to China.

The meeting concluded that progress and prosperity of Pakistan lies in peace, stability and rule of law.