Pakistan pledges all possible steps to combat terror financing, money laundering

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar said that Pakistan had made huge strides against terrorism in the recent years and it would continue to take all possible steps to root out terror financing and money laundering.



The finance minister was speaking to US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice G. Wells on Tuesday.

The two discussed the current state of Pak-US relations with focus on economic cooperation. The overall security situation in the region also came under discussion, according to a press release issued by the finance ministry.

Finance Minister Umar said such visits contribute to enhancing understanding of each other’s point of view on issues of bilateral significance.

He shared with Ms Wells the vision of the PTI government to bring about changes in the economic landscape of the country.

Alice Wells apprised the Minister of the US efforts for regional security and emphasized the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in that regard.

Matters related to international cooperation to curb terror financing also came under discussion.

