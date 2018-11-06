Tue November 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

‘Pride of Pakistan’ JF-17 Thunder aircraft takes part in Zhuhai Air Show

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan attended the opening ceremony of Zhuhai Air Show-2018 in China.

A large number of delegations from different countries were also present at the occasion.

Air Chief along with other high ranking officials and dignitaries witnessed the stunning aerial display of ‘Pride of Pakistan’ JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

The Air Chief visited the Pakistan Pavilion, being set up by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, where he interacted with the PAF contingent participating in the show.

He appreciated the performance of PAF personnel in the show and said that the participation of Pakistan Air Force in this Air Show is a matter of pride for the nation. He also visited the static display of JF-17 Thunder aircraft where he met the pilots and ground crew and lauded their performance during the show.

Availing the opportunity, the air chief also met with the air chiefs of other air forces and discussed with them matters of professional interest.

The Air Chief also called on Lieutenant General Ding Laihang, Commander Peoples Liberation Army (Air Force).

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance the mutual cooperation in training and capability enhancement between the two friendly air forces.

Later on he also visited various stalls at the show and met the high ranking officials of the air forces of various countries.

