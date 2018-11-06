No idea about any INGO focusing on sexual preferences: Shireen Mazari

Federal minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari has rubbished a media report attributed to her regarding sexual preferences of international non-government organizations.

In her tweet, Ms. Mazari negated to what was implied to her statement and views about INGOs.

According to the minister, she did not say what was attributed to her by some bureaucrat from Interior Ministry. It was unfortunate that the reporters got her statement wrong.

"This is rubbish. Yes I gave my views on INGOs but what is being attributed to me was never said by me but some bureaucrat from Interior Ministry. Unfortunate when reporters get it wrong. In fact I have no idea abt any INGO focusing on sexual preferences as an agenda item!," she wrote.



The officials of Interior Ministry narrated the statements by Federal minister of Human Rights in a wrong way to what her views actually were.

The additional secretary Interior said that NGOs are involved in promotion of homosexuality among youth.

It was implied from the briefing at Senate Functional Committee on Monday, that the Minister pointed out the fact that several Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) have been involved in discussions regarding sensitive issues and are promoting homosexuality.

Later the minister of Human Rights then clarified about the misunderstanding in her post on twitter.