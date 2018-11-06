Pakistan, US officials discuss bilateral ties, stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Alice Wells, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs visited called on Finance Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and held delegation level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The delegation level talks were led by Mr. Aftab Khokher, Additional Secretary (Americas), from the Pakistan side. Senior officials from Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence also attended the meeting.

The meeting took stock of the understanding reached between the Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Pompeo to rebuild the relationship based on mutual trust and respect.

The Pakistani side emphasized the need to diversify the relationship with particular focus on enhanced economic and trade cooperation and people to people contacts. Evolving regional situation and peace and stability in Afghanistan were also discussed.

The US delegation appreciated the need to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Pakistan which was an important country of the region.

The two sides agreed to continue efforts to promote the shared objectives of peace and stability in the region and diversify bilateral relationship.