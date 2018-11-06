Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army airlifted to safety 67 British Sikhs on a pilgrimage in Pakistan during the Asia Bibi protests across the country last week.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew shared a video in which Pak army personnel can be seen taking the British nationals to military helicopter to airlift them from a service station.

The British Sikhs on a pilgrimage in Pakistan were stranded at a service station during the protests.

The British High Commissioner also lauded 'fantastic response' from the Pakistani authorities.

He said all the pilgrims left the country safely.

Thomas thanked Pakistan Army and the authorities for quick response and shifting the Sikh pilgrims to safe place.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran's China visit moved Pak-China economic ties to next level

PM Imran's China visit moved Pak-China economic ties to next level
No idea about any INGO focusing on sexual preferences: Shireen Mazari

No idea about any INGO focusing on sexual preferences: Shireen Mazari
Pakistan, US officials discuss bilateral ties, stability in Afghanistan

Pakistan, US officials discuss bilateral ties, stability in Afghanistan
PM Imran, Gen. Bajwa discuss national security, China trip

PM Imran, Gen. Bajwa discuss national security, China trip
Load More load more

Spotlight

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'
Chris Hemsworth in India, stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of traffic jams

Chris Hemsworth in India, stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of traffic jams
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts

Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts