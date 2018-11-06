Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army airlifted to safety 67 British Sikhs on a pilgrimage in Pakistan during the Asia Bibi protests across the country last week.



British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew shared a video in which Pak army personnel can be seen taking the British nationals to military helicopter to airlift them from a service station.

The British Sikhs on a pilgrimage in Pakistan were stranded at a service station during the protests.

The British High Commissioner also lauded 'fantastic response' from the Pakistani authorities.

He said all the pilgrims left the country safely.

Thomas thanked Pakistan Army and the authorities for quick response and shifting the Sikh pilgrims to safe place.