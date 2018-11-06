PM Imran Khan's cousin Aslam Khan Niazi passes away

Doctor Muhammad Aslam Khan Niazi, a cousin of Prime MInister Imran Khan, passed away in Mianwali on Monday.

Funeral prayers for Aslam Khan Niazi were to be held today (Tuesday) at 3:00 PM at Markazi Eidgah in his hometown.

Aslam Khan Niazi was the father of Ahmed Khan Niazi, a nephew of Imran Khan ,who was appointed as Prime Minister's Coordinator in National Assembly Constituency NA-95 last month.

The prime minister, who won from five constituencies in the general election, had decided to retain his hometown constituency and appointed Ahmed Khan Niazi as coordinator in order to oversee the political affairs in Mianwali.