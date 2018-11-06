Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan's cousin Aslam Khan Niazi passes away

Doctor Muhammad Aslam Khan Niazi, a cousin of Prime MInister Imran Khan, passed away in Mianwali on Monday.

Funeral prayers for Aslam Khan Niazi were to be held today (Tuesday) at 3:00 PM at Markazi Eidgah in his hometown.

Aslam Khan Niazi was the father of Ahmed Khan Niazi, a nephew of Imran Khan ,who was appointed as Prime Minister's Coordinator in National Assembly Constituency NA-95 last month.

Ahmed Khan Niaz. Facebook photo

The prime minister, who won from five constituencies in the general election, had decided to retain his hometown constituency and appointed Ahmed Khan Niazi as coordinator in order to oversee the political affairs in Mianwali. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Pak Army pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs

Pak Army pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
Load More load more

Spotlight

“I wish our films did not encourage this kind of behavior,” Aamir Khan on objectification of women

“I wish our films did not encourage this kind of behavior,” Aamir Khan on objectification of women
Chris Hemsworth in India, stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of traffic jams

Chris Hemsworth in India, stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of traffic jams
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?