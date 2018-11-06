Tue November 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Pak Army pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday paid tribute to "Kashmiri martyrs of November, 6, 1947 and till date"  on Kashmir Martyrs Day.

In a Twitter post, the ISPR DG said Indian atrocities can not suppress just political struggle  Kashmirs are waging to achieve  their legitimate right of self determination.

The military spokesman posted the message with "KashmirBlackDay" hashtag.


