Tue November 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of National Security Council has been convened today to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the country after the Asia Bibi acquittal in blasphemy case, Geo News reported.

This is the first NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan.

The prime minister will also brief the top civil and military brass of his China visit and meetings with Chinese leadership and Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev.

The PM returned to Islamabad last night after a four-day extensive visit of China where he also spoke at the opening ceremony of China International Import Expo as the keynote speaker.

Demonstrations broke across country after the Supreme Court freed Asia Bibi from blasphemy charges  paralysing the  major cities.

Later, the government cut a deal with Tehreek-e-Labbaik  to end the protests.

