Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday urged Youtube and whatsapp to follow in the footsteps of Twitter and Facebook to combat the menace of fake news.

Sharing a news report about suspension of Khadim Rrizvi's Twitter account, the minister wrote "Its so welcoming that giants like Twitter and Facebook are now fully committed to regulate their platforms to combat the menace of fake news and hate mongering".

He asked Youtube and Whatsapp to consider same policy for safer world.

The Twitter account of the hardline cleric was suspended in the wake of protests that erupted after the Supreme Court exonerated Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges.



