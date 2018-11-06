FM Qureshi terms PM's China visit 'productive'

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said he's feeling very confident after returning from a productive visit to China led by PM Imran Khan.

Ahead of his return from Beijing, the Foreign Minister took to tweeter for expressing his experience of a four-day-log official trip to China, stating that they had a productive visit.

"Feeling very confident after returning from a productive visit to China led by PM Imran Khan. China and Pakistan are iron brothers and together we will climb the highest mountains. Collaboration and mutually beneficial policies will pave the way forward for future generations," the minister tweeted.





Apart from Qureshi, the group that travelled to Beijing alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan comprised Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiar, and Sheikh Rashid, the ministers of finance, planning, and railways, respectively, as well as Abdul Razak Dawood, the advisor to Khan on commerce, textiles, industries production and investment, and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Earlier in the day , addressing the opening ceremony of International Import Expo in Shanghai, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the significance of CPEC , saying the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would serve as a vital link for the two countries to the Middle East and Central Asian Republics and open fresh investment avenues, new markets and vistas.

Pakistan, China signed 15 agreements, MoUs on bilateral cooperation during the recent visit of Prime Minister and his delegation.



Lauding the expo, the prime minister had said it would help spread dividends of free trade among more closely integrated economies. He was among 17 heads-of-states and government officials in attendance.

Over 2,800 companies from 130 countries and regions, as well as 160,000 buyers from over 80,000 Chinese and foreign companies, participated.