Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FM Qureshi terms PM's China visit 'productive'

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi  on Monday said   he's feeling very confident after returning from a productive visit to China led by PM Imran Khan.

Ahead of his return from Beijing, the Foreign Minister took to tweeter for expressing his experience of  a four-day-log official trip to China, stating that they had a productive visit.

"Feeling very confident after returning from a productive visit to China led by PM Imran Khan. China and Pakistan are iron brothers and together we will climb the highest mountains. Collaboration and mutually beneficial policies will pave the way forward for future generations," the minister tweeted.


The Collaboration and mutually beneficial policies will pave the way forward for future generations," he wrote, referring to the friendly Sino-Pak relations.

Apart from Qureshi, the group that travelled to Beijing alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan comprised Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiar, and Sheikh Rashid, the ministers of finance, planning, and railways, respectively, as well as Abdul Razak Dawood, the advisor to Khan on commerce, textiles, industries production and investment, and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Earlier in the day , addressing the opening ceremony of International Import Expo in Shanghai, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the significance of CPEC , saying  the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would serve as a vital link for the two countries to the Middle East and Central Asian Republics and open fresh investment avenues, new markets and vistas.

Pakistan, China signed 15 agreements, MoUs on bilateral cooperation during the recent  visit of Prime Minister  and his delegation.

Lauding the expo, the prime minister had said it would help spread dividends of free trade among more closely integrated economies. He was among 17 heads-of-states and government officials in attendance.

Over 2,800 companies from 130 countries and regions, as well as 160,000 buyers from over 80,000 Chinese and foreign companies, participated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan's economy to improve soon, says Jahangir Tareen

Pakistan's economy to improve soon, says Jahangir Tareen
US Ambassador Alice Wells to visit Pakistan on Tuesday

US Ambassador Alice Wells to visit Pakistan on Tuesday
Sherry nominated as PPP s Parliamentary Leader in Senate

Sherry nominated as PPP s Parliamentary Leader in Senate
Qaim Ali Shah refuses to appear before NAB in illegal allotment case

Qaim Ali Shah refuses to appear before NAB in illegal allotment case
Load More load more

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

US novelist Alice McDermott takes top French literary prize

US novelist Alice McDermott takes top French literary prize
Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab
Aamir Khan believes #MeToo movement has led to a necessary clean-up of film industry

Aamir Khan believes #MeToo movement has led to a necessary clean-up of film industry

Photos & Videos

Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies

Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?