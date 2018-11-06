Mon November 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Pakistan's economy to improve soon, says Jahangir Tareen


MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen  Monday said that  the country's economy would improve soon due to huge investments in different sectors.

Talking to media persons, Tareen said the  recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China was successful, adding that it would surely help improving and strengthening economy of the country.

PTI leader further said that Pakistan enjoys  friendly ties with China. He added that Beijing always helped Pakistan.

He claimed that the business activities have started improving, adding that business community believed the PTI government would steer the country out of economic crisis.

To a question, Jahangir Tareen said that the business community was worried due financial crisis created by the last government.

Responding to another question about use of local and Chinese currency in trade between China and Pakistan, Tareen  stated that it would facilitate both the countries.

He said the government would improve tax collection without putting any burden on masses.

The PTI government would take all steps for the betterment of the country and its policies would not resemble the policies of Ishaq Dar, he stated.

Jahangir Khan Tareen termed assassination of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq as a sad incident.

