Several protesters arrested in major crackdown across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Police have launched a crackdown on demonstrators who caused destruction to public and private property during the protests that erupted across the nation following the acquittal of Asia Bibi last week.



According to reports, in Islamabad over 700 cases have been filed against protesters with 56 taken into custody while 26 have been remanded. It was also revealed that directives have been issued to detain 19 of the demonstrators under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Islamabad administration also revealed that the identification of 33 protesters has also been made.

Moreover, in Karachi 34 police stations have had cases registered in them against the vandals while in Lahore eight rioters have been sent on a 14-day physical remand.

In Sargodha, former MNA Aslam Kachela has also had a case filed against him along with 300 others while in DI Khan police has made seven arrests.

It was further revealed that 70 insurgents have been detained in Sheikhupura, with officials adding: "In Sheikhupura, the rioters had not only damaged property but clashed and wounded 34 policemen."

The wide-spread crackdown was initiated after the government of Pakistan launched a complaint cell urging citizens to send photos and videos of protesters that would help the authorities in identifying those responsible for the destruction of public and private properties.

The Interior Ministry had issued a WhatsApp number for citizens to share evidence with the authorities on 0331 5480011.

Demonstrations had sparked all across Pakistan after the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a verdict acquitting Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case last week.

Following the verdict supporters of right-wing political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had taken to streets leaving the country in disarray for three consecutive days till an agreement was reached between the state and the objectors.