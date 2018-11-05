Retired scientist finds Rs3 million missing from his bank account

ISLAMABAD: A retired scientist discovered Rs3 million misplaced from his bank account merely 17 hours after suspicious transactions were carried out from his account in October.

The life savings of Dr Yousuf Khilji worth Rs3 million were strangely extracted from his bank account subsequent to suspected fraud transactions detected on October 25 and 26.

It was further reported that Dr Khilji, driving the livelihood through his pension and gratuity funds, had informed the bank administration as well the Federal Investigation Agency of the lost funds but no action had been taken.

Dr Khilji had in due course turned to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar to help him retrieve his lost amount.

The occurrence has come afloat subsequent to the State Bank of Pakistan’s directives issued in October in reference to bank cards after Bank Islami Pakistan encountered a cyber-attack.

Bank cards had faced suspension upon orders by SBP, for overseas transactions following a security break after which six other Pakistani banks had issued deferment notices to international transactions as well.