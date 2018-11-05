Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Retired scientist finds Rs3 million missing from his bank account

ISLAMABAD: A retired scientist discovered Rs3 million misplaced from his bank account merely 17 hours after suspicious transactions were carried out from his account in October.

The life savings of Dr Yousuf Khilji worth Rs3 million were strangely extracted from his bank account subsequent to suspected fraud transactions detected on October 25 and 26.

It was further reported that Dr Khilji, driving the livelihood through his pension and gratuity funds, had informed the bank administration as well the Federal Investigation Agency of the lost funds but no action had been taken.

Dr Khilji had in due course turned to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar to help him retrieve his lost amount.

The occurrence has come afloat subsequent to the State Bank of Pakistan’s directives issued in October in reference to bank cards after Bank Islami Pakistan encountered a cyber-attack.

Bank cards had faced suspension upon orders by SBP, for overseas transactions following a security break after which six other Pakistani banks had issued deferment notices to international transactions as well. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan meets Russian counterpart in Shanghai

PM Imran Khan meets Russian counterpart in Shanghai
CPEC's new growth points to further boost China-Pakistan economic ties: Analysts

CPEC's new growth points to further boost China-Pakistan economic ties: Analysts
Young fruit vendor looted by protesters says he only wanted to save himself and his donkey

Young fruit vendor looted by protesters says he only wanted to save himself and his donkey
Anti-encroachment drive begins from Karachi's Saddar area

Anti-encroachment drive begins from Karachi's Saddar area
Load More load more

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday
After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Galaxy J6, Samsung’s top mobile in Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?